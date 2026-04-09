It Can Always Get Worse

It Can Always Get Worse

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Matt Osborne
Apr 12

A provocative essay. The story of a consensus, even a correct one, that comes at the expense of the historical conversation. This has never ever ever ever ever ever ever happened in any other contentious domain that comes to mind, nope, cannot think of a single one.

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