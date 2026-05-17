It Can Always Get Worse

It Can Always Get Worse

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MA
May 17

Whilst this is an interesting article, I believe that the following is not accurate:

"Thus, in the Medieval era, confined basically to the Continent and fishing mostly in rivers, Europeans largely did not encounter sharks."

Whilst the maritime fishing industry in England was relatively small and the consumption of sea fish confined to coastal communities prior to c. 1000 AD, it did expand afterwards with 60,000 herrings being rendered from certain communities by 1086. As well as that, the locus of maritime trade shifted from the Mediterranean to the North Sea, starting from the 7th century with the emergence of an economy based upon gold bullion and the development of early coinage in England. I believe that the shift of fishing activity and trade to the North Sea is likely more important in explaining the lack of written sources relating to shark attacks. Whilst the Mediterranean has 47 species of shark, including the Great White Shark, the North Sea only has 5 species of shark, with 2 of those, the Greenland shark and Basking shark, being seasonal visitors. The other three are relatively small in comparison to some of the species found in the Mediterranean, with the Starry Smooth Hound shark growing to a maximum of around 140cm long. I do not believe that there have been any documented attacks on humans by any of the species in the North Sea. I therefore think that the lack of documentation of shark attacks in Medieval Europe is more due to the species of sharks in the North Sea than anything else.

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