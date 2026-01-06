It Can Always Get Worse

It Can Always Get Worse

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MA
Jan 10Edited

An interesting and insightful piece. Whilst I am more supportive of the Trump administration (mainly due to the hope that Trump can somehow help to defeat the reactionary plans of Labour in the UK to destroy freedom of speech and because his administration is more likely to be supportive of European states that pursue policies of restricting immigration), I am also concerned about what happens next. It does feel as if some of these foreign policy adventures are motivated by a need to achieve some "victories" whilst Trump's domestic agenda is getting bogged down by lawfare.

With the Right and the whole "war for oil" slogan, I have often felt that one of the greatest weaknesses of those on the Right who opposed the war in Iraq was their inability to create their own comprehensive narrative to explain their opposition to it. Instead, it feels as if the anti-war narrative of the Left was just accepted whole-heartedly by many on the Right, which has since then helped to spread anti-Semitism and Third Worldism among the Right.

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