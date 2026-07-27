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The Labour Party, the Soviets, and Britain’s Worst Unknown Spy Scandal
It never came out at the time, but it was worse than Profumo
Jul 27
•
Kyle Orton
12
5
Has Hitler’s Order for the Holocaust Been Discovered?
New evidence purports to settle one of the central questions surrounding the Nazi regime
Jul 24
•
Kyle Orton
16
5
Podcast: Trying to Loosen Iran’s Grip on Iraq
Assessing the hype about the proposals to disarm the IRGC’s Shi’a militias
Jul 20
•
Kyle Orton
2
2
The Structure of the Nazi Regime and the Holocaust Decision
The Wannsee Conference as a window onto the Nazi genocide of European Jewry
Jul 18
•
Kyle Orton
29
8
A Story of Germans Behaving Badly in the 1930s
Film Review: ‘Eden’ (2024)
Jul 13
•
Kyle Orton
11
2
Is There Such a Thing as “Too Disgraceful for the International Criminal Court”?
ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan Tests the Theory
Jul 10
•
Kyle Orton
13
3
June 2026
The Protocol of the Wannsee Conference
A key historical document of the Nazi Holocaust
Jun 17
•
Kyle Orton
17
5
Is Britain Finally Getting Serious About Iranian Terrorism?
The test of the new National Security (State Threats) Bill is if it designates the IRGC
Jun 10
•
Kyle Orton
4
3
May 2026
Usama Bin Laden’s Eulogy for the Founder of the Islamic State
Bin Laden’s 2006 farewell to Abu Musab al-Zarqawi, then-Al-Qaeda’s man in Iraq
May 30
•
Kyle Orton
6
4
Trump’s “Mandatory Request” for an Expansion of the Abraham Accords is Delusional
The impasse in U.S.-Iran negotiations cannot be broken by opening six new sets of negotiations on another issue.
May 26
•
Kyle Orton
2
2
How the Islamic State Weaponises History
The main editorial from Al-Naba 548
May 23
•
Kyle Orton
3
5
The First Shark Attack
A brief history of European-shark relations
May 17
•
Kyle Orton
7
6
3
© 2026 Kyle Orton
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